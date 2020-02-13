Fresh Move: High Court allows live streaming of Fire Temple entry case for Parsi community

Calcutta High Court. Calcutta High Court.

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court, which is hearing a petition filed by a Parsi woman seeking her grandchildren’s entry into the Fire Temple — the Zoroastrian community’s place of worship — on Wednesday granted permission to live stream the hearing.

The defendants in the case — late Ervad Dhunjeebhoy Byramjee Mehta’s Zoroastrian Anjuman Atash Adaram Trust and Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata — had sought the court’s permission to allow live stream of the proceedings in the case, saying that the case “is of utmost importance to the Parsi community all over the country”.

A petition was filed by Prochy N Mehta and her daughter Sanaya Mehta Vyas, who had married outside the community, saying that the latter’s children were not allowed to enter the Fire Temple.

“The Division Bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Kaushik Chandra has ordered that the final hearing of the case will be live-streamed on Youtube. These proceedings are of utmost importance to the Parsi community all over the country and therefore the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata had sought for live streaming of the proceeding so that there everyone can access the proceedings,” lawyer Phiroze Edulji, who represents the defendants in the case, said.

“According to rituals, children of Parsis marrying outside the community cannot enter the Fire Temple. Through live-streaming, we want every Indian Parsi to have access to the whole hearing process and hear the court’s take,” Edulji added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.