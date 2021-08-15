Let’s strengthen voices against all forces that stifle freedom, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Independence Day

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday called for strengthening voices against all forces that try to stifle freedom. Banerjee, who became Chief Minister for the third time earlier this year, also penned a song, “Desh ta sobar nijer” (This country belongs to us all), which she shared on Facebook.

“On the 75th Independence Day, let us all come together to strengthen our voices against all forces that aim to stifle our freedom. We must never forget the sacrifice of those who fought a long and hard battle for this day. Warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters. Jai Hind!,” she tweeted.

On Sunday, taking part in the Independence Day programme organised by her government at Red Road in Kolkata, the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag and took salutes from various police wings during the parade.

She also gave away gallantry awards to police personnel and paid floral tributes at the Police Memorial and at a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Colourful tableaux on various state government schemes and campaigns were taken out at the event. Dignitaries including Chief Secretary H K Dwidevi, Home Secretary B P Gopalika and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra were also present on the occasion.

Banerjee did not address officials at the event which was held without spectators due to Covid-19 restriction