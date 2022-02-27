Free polls not possible under police supervision: Dilip Ghosh

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday feared that free and fair civic polls to 108 urban local bodies will not be possible under the state police supervision. The Supreme Court had Friday rejected a petition filed by state BJP leaders for deployment of central forces for the polls. Ghosh, however, hoped that more people will come out to vote, and the BJP will ensure that the ruling TMC does not have a free run.

“We went to the court seeking (deployment of) central forces. However, we did not get them. It is not possible for (the state) police to conduct free and fair polls. They are like lamp posts. They will just stand and watch as TMC goons spread terror. We saw how police acted as TMC cadre during campaigning. They pressured and terrorised our agents and candidates. It is due to violence and terror that the TMC has won some civic bodies uncontested. They will try to spread terror in other wards where there is a contest. But I still hope that people will turn up and vote in large numbers,” said Ghosh at a press conference here.

The BJP leader praised party workers for standing up to TMC “terror”. “After the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, marred by violence, the TMC thought that the opposition will not be anywhere in the remaining civic polls. But BJP workers defied terror. Some of our agents and candidates were beaten up. But they still campaigned,” added Ghosh.

When asked about former student leader Anis Khan’s death, Ghosh said, “Police are murdering people. How will common people trust them. The investigation too seems like an eyewash. Police have suspended and arrested some civic volunteers. But what about senior police officers? Who gave the order? Why no investigation against the SP? Why not suspend the SP?”