Free bus travel for women in West Bengal begins June 1: No Smart Card yet? Check alternative documents

Free bus travel in West Bengal begins June 1: Don't have a Smart Card? These documents will still let women travel free (Image generated using AI)

Free bus travel for women in West Bengal: The women in West Bengal will be able to travel free of cost on all state-run buses from Monday (June 1). It was one of the key promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto, alongside the Annapurna Bhandar Yojana. The scheme is aimed at enhancing women’s empowerment and improving access to public transport.

“Whereas in order to enhance womens’ empowerment and to improve their access to transport facility, Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state run buses of West Bengal…This will come into effect from 1st June, 2026,” reads the notification issued by West Bengal Transport Department on May 21.