Free bus travel for women in West Bengal begins June 1: No Smart Card yet? Check alternative documents

“Whereas in order to enhance womens’ empowerment and to improve their access to transport facility, Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state run buses of West Bengal…This will come into effect from 1st June, 2026,” reads the notification issued by West Bengal Transport Department on May 21.
Free bus travel for women in West Bengal from June 1: Who is eligible and how to apply for a Smart Card
According to the notification, all women residing in West Bengal will be eligible to avail free travel on both short-route and long-route state-run buses. To facilitate the scheme, the state government will issue a digital Smart Card (with a QR code), along with the beneficiary’s photograph and name.
Those women, who are wishing to avail the benefit must apply for the card by submitting an application to their respective Block Development Officer (BDO) or Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) office.
The Smart Card will be issued upon submission of valid identity documents, including an Aadhaar card, Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Grameen Rozgar Guarantee Card, Ayushman Bharat Health Card, driving licence, PAN card, Indian passport, pension document carrying a photograph or any other government-issued identity proof.
The list also includes official identity cards issued by schools, colleges and universities, as well as any identity card issued by the Government of West Bengal. Applicants will also be required to submit a recent photograph while applying for the Smart Card.
Free Bus Travel for Women in West Bengal (w.e.f. June 1)
West Bengal Government: Free travel for women passengers in all state-run buses — short route & long route
Smart Card (Digital with QR Code)
FREE Travel for All Women
Valid across all categories of West Bengal state-run buses | Apply at BDO/SDO office
xOfficial ID Card issued by Schools/Colleges/Universities
xiAny ID card issued by Govt. of West Bengal + recent photograph
How to Apply: Submit application with supporting documents to the BDO/SDO having jurisdiction. A Smart Card with photo and name will be issued to each beneficiary.
Express InfoGenIE
What is a zero-value ticket? How women will travel free on government buses in West Bengal
However, till the issuance of Smart Cards, women passengers can avail the free travel facility by producing any valid photo identity document, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID card, driving licence, passport or other government-issued ID. The bus conductor will issue a “zero-value ticket” to the passenger, upon verification of the identity document, enabling her to travel free of cost.
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“Whereas it is also decided that for immediate rollout and till issuance of smart card, identification of beneficiaries will be allowed on the basis of any Photo ID card as mentioned above issued by competent authority of the Government. Issuance of ‘Zero Value Ticket’ / ‘Thermal Paper Ticket’ will be issued to women commuters upon request to the on-duty Conductor after ID verification,” reads the statement.
West Bengal Women's Free Bus Travel: How to Board Till Smart Card Issuance
Immediate Rollout: Women can travel free in state-run buses even before Smart Card is issued
Interim Arrangement (Till Smart Card is Issued)
Identification of beneficiaries will be allowed on the basis of any Photo ID Card issued by a competent authority of the Government — no Smart Card required to begin travelling.
🎫
Zero Value Ticket
Issued to women commuters upon request to the on-duty Conductor after ID verification
🧾
Thermal Paper Ticket
Issued to women commuters upon request to the on-duty Conductor after ID verification
1
Board state-run bus with any Govt-issued Photo ID
2
Request the on-duty Conductor for free travel ticket
3
Show Photo ID for verification by Conductor
4
Receive Zero Value / Thermal Paper Ticket & travel free
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More