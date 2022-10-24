scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Fraud: Rs 1 lakh withdrawn from Madhyamgram man’s 2 accounts

The complainant said on October 20, his father was checking the details of a courier that showed that the address given was wrong. A person called and sent a link through WhatsApp, asking the victim to raise a complaint, he claimed. They noticed that money were deducted from their accounts.

Madhyamgram fraud case, Madhyamgram, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsAnimesh Dhara filed a complaint at the Madhyamgram police station, alleging that money were withdrawn online from his father Bijaya Dhara's two bank accounts.

Nearly Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from two bank accounts of a resident of Madhyamgram area in North 24 Parganas district allegedly in a fraudulent manner, police said.

Animesh Dhara filed a complaint at the Madhyamgram police station, alleging that money were withdrawn online from his father Bijaya Dhara’s two bank accounts. He alleged that Rs 63,500 was withdrawn from a Bank of India account and 35,500 from a Union Bank of India account. The complainant said on October 20, his father was checking the details of a courier that showed that the address given was wrong. A person called and sent a link through WhatsApp, asking the victim to raise a complaint, he claimed. They noticed that money were deducted from their accounts.

Bijay Dhara and his son filed a police complaint.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 05:33:21 am
