Fraud: Rs 1 lakh withdrawn from Madhyamgram man’s 2 accounts

Nearly Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from two bank accounts of a resident of Madhyamgram area in North 24 Parganas district allegedly in a fraudulent manner, police said.

Animesh Dhara filed a complaint at the Madhyamgram police station, alleging that money were withdrawn online from his father Bijaya Dhara’s two bank accounts. He alleged that Rs 63,500 was withdrawn from a Bank of India account and 35,500 from a Union Bank of India account. The complainant said on October 20, his father was checking the details of a courier that showed that the address given was wrong. A person called and sent a link through WhatsApp, asking the victim to raise a complaint, he claimed. They noticed that money were deducted from their accounts.

Bijay Dhara and his son filed a police complaint.