Frame BJP worker in ‘ganja’ case: TMC Birbhum chief Anubrata Mondal to partymen

TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal

TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has courted controversy after he was purportedly heard instructing partymen to frame a BJP worker in a “ganja case” in a video clip that has been widely circulated on social media since Sunday.

Sources said the video was shot during a district committee meeting on Sunday.

“What is the name of that fat lady who owns a garment outlet? She is a BJP worker right? Get her arrested in a ganja case. Get the Burdwan SP on the line now. Just tell me clearly whether you can control her. If you cannot, then I will get her arrested,” Mondal is purportedly heard and seen telling party workers in the clip.

State Agriculture Minister Ashish Banerjee, who is the MLA from Rampurhat in Birbhum, and vice-president of the district TMC, Rana Singha, were allegedly present at the meeting.

The woman who is allegedly being referred to in the video clip is Sangita Chakraborty.

Chakraborty, who was earlier with the TMC and later switched to BJP, told reporters: “I am a human rights activist. I do not know what the administration is doing after the way he threatened me during a party meeting. If I can be framed in a case, what will happen to the common citizens of this state? I have lodged a complaint against him (Mondal) at Aushgram police station and the National Human Rights Commission. I have also brought this matter to the notice of his superiors in the ruling party.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP demanded Mondal’s arrest. “The video is a clear proof of how TMC has turned the police into an organ of the party. He should be arrested immediately,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

While Mondal was not available for comment, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “Why should he face all the criticism? BJP leaders, especially Dilip Ghosh, have been repeatedly saying that they will put us behind bars… If Anubrata is guilty, then Ghosh is equally guilty.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App