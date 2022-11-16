Four-year-old child dies after being hit by TMC MP Abu Taher’s car in West Bengal

A four-year-old child died after being hit by Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan’s car Wednesday afternoon in the Piprakhali area under Naoda police station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

According to sources, Khan was headed to Baharampur. The child was taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition and died while being treated.

The child was identified as Hasim Sarkar. Khan said, “His mother was not with him when the accident took place. The child was roaming alone on the road. His mother had gone to the bank and somehow, the child managed to get off her lap and roam around in the street.”

He added, “After the accident, around 50-60 people rushed to the spot but still his mother could not be traced. She came much later. I took the child to the hospital. The doctors and nurses had quickly started the treatment.”

The child’s uncle Prami Sarkar said, “The MP’s car was coming at a high speed when Hasim was playing on the road.” He also confirmed that it was the MP who took the child to the hospital. Murshidabad Police Superintendent K Shabri Rajkumar said the MP’s car has been seized. Alamgir Mondal, the driver of the car, has been arrested, Rajkumar confirmed.

After the news of the child’s death spread, the local people started agitating in the Piprakhali area. They also blocked the road. Later, the police had to intervene and disperse the mob. The protestors said the road is known to be a busy stretch and the MP’s car should have been at a lower speed.