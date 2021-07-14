Four suspects detained in TMC leader’s killing, party blames BJP

“The autopsy has been conducted. The BJP is making false statements that the killing is a result of infighting within the Trinamool. They are indulging in politics of violence,” Mondal said.

A day after a Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at Mangalkote in Purba Bardhaman district, four persons were detained in connection with the killing on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects were being interrogated on their alleged involvement in the case.

The victim, identified as Trinamool’s block president in Mangalkote Ashim Das (45), was shot from point blank range when he was on way home on his bike. A team of CID officers examined the crime scene on Tuesday.

Police said prima facie, it appears that the assailants were known to Das. They called him by his name and as the leader stopped his two-wheeler to see who they were, the assailants opened fire and shot him dead.

Trinamool strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal alleged a BJP hand in the killing, warning that if the police failed to catch the culprits within 24 hours, the party would act. He added that he would visit the victim’s family on Wednesday.

“The autopsy has been conducted. The BJP is making false statements that the killing is a result of infighting within the Trinamool. They are indulging in politics of violence,” Mondal said.

The BJP had earlier claimed that Das was killed by rivals in his own party. “His murder is a fallout of infighting with the Trinamool,” a BJP leader said.

Anubrata said his party wouldn’t tolerate politics of violence. “We won’t tolerate this kind of politics. Whoever is behind this will be punished,” he said.