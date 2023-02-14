scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Four killed, 10 injured in gas balloon cylinder blast during fair

The incident took place when the gas cylinder was being used to pump balloons by a vendor at Bantra village late Sunday evening.

The injured, who were standing nearby, were taken to the Baruipur Hospital. (Representational/File)

Four people were killed and ten were injured, four of them critically, when a gas cylinder exploded at a village fair in the Joynagar area of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

The deceased were identified as Sahin Molla (13), Kutubuddin Mistry (35), Abir Gazi (8) and the balloon seller Muchiram Mondal (62).

The deceased were identified as Sahin Molla (13), Kutubuddin Mistry (35), Abir Gazi (8) and the balloon seller Muchiram Mondal (62).

The injured, who were standing nearby, were taken to the Baruipur Hospital. The police said the four critically injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, nearly 50 kilometres from the accident spot.

Following the incident, a large contingent of police rushed to the area. The police have started an investigation into the incident and are trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 05:24 IST
