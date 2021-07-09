Four dupe youths of Rs 35 lakh with job bait, held: Kolkata Cops

The Detective Department of Kolkata Police arrested four men, who impersonated as government officials, for cheating five youths of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of providing them with home guard jobs, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Masud Rana (24) of Sonadanga of Murshidabad; Rabi Murmu (40) of Bagsarai Malda; Subhro Nag Roy (44) of Gaighata in North 24 Parganas; and Paritosh Barman (50) of West Midnapore, said a police officer. Rana had allegedly masqueraded as a deputy superintendent of police and his associates as other government officials.

The complaint was filed by one Samaresh Mahata (20), a resident of Salboni in West Midnapore. The victims were handed allegedly forged appointment letters. According to police, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy on June 6 and met the victims in Cosmos Hotel near Chandni Chowk in Midnapore.

“As per the complaint, the accused persons collected Rs 35 lakh from Mahata and his five friends and gave them fake/forged appointment letters along with khaki berets and belts,” said Joint CP ( Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

Police recovered Rs 1.85 lakh, a forged ID card of a “deputy SP”, fake appointment letters, berets and belts. A case was lodged at Bowbazar police station under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 170 (personating as a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 (forgery) and 471 (whoever dishonestly uses as genuine).