Four deaths in 4 days: Back-to-back accidents raise safety concerns

With four lives lost in accidents a span of four days, focus is back on how safe are the roads in the city, especially when the government’s ‘Safe Drive Safe Life’ campaign is in place.

In the latest of the spate of accidents, a five-year-old girl died and her mother was seriously injured after they were hit by a private bus last Thursday in Barasat. The victim, Manimala Das was on her way to school.

Since July 2016, when CM Mamata Banerjee launched the campaign, the government has taken various steps to bring down the number of accidents on roads. However, when asked how these accident are taking place despite the safety checks in place, both the traffic police officials and the bus syndicates tried to pass the buck.

“We have conducted a series of awareness campaigns… It has bore fruits. However, it is also the responsibility of the public to drive safely and follow traffic norms …,” a senior traffic police official said.

“Till June 30 last year, 175 persons were killed, while 1,336 were injured in road accidents. In the corresponding period this year 150 people died in mishaps,” said DC (Traffic) Sumit Kumar. Bus drivers try to race against each other for commission. More passengers mean better income for them, hence they drive recklessly to pick up extra people, said a traffic sergeant who didn’t wish to be named.

The government recently urged private bus operators to end the commission-based emolument policy that is often blamed for a reckless race for passengers.

“Imposing fines cannot curb accidents. Rather more awareness drives should be conducted for everyone …. As far as the commission system is concerned, the government has to first issue a proper guideline in this regard,” Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said.

Casualty Count

July 16: Afroz Ali and his three-year-old daughter Mehna Ali were killed after a speeding truck hit them from behind on Garden Reach Road.

July 17: A man in his mid thirty was first knocked down by a vehicle and then further hit by other vehicles near Jagannath Ghat on Strand Bank Road.

July 19: A five-year-old girl died while her mother sustained serious injuries after they were hit by a private bus in Barasat

