Four arrested for heckling constable, attacking Tollygunge police station

Kolkata Police arrested four people, including two women, for allegedly attacking police officers and barging into the Tollygunge police station.

A group of people had stormed the Tollygunge police station on Sunday night and assaulted an officer after he arrested three men for drinking in public, prompting the authorities to crack down on the attackers.

“Four have been arrested and raids are still on,” said a senior police officer. Those arrested have been identified as Chotka Dalui, Deepak Adhikari, Purnima Das and Putul Haldar. Chotka and Deepak were arrested on Monday night and were produced in Alipore court Tuesday. They have been remanded in police custody till August 17. Purnima and Putul were arrested Tuesday and would be produced in the court the next day.

However, the incident drew criticism from the BJP.

“Bengal Police now needs Army to ensure their safety,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

On Monday, a video of policeman being beaten up inside the police station went viral.

TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “I saw the video. The way a policeman was being heckled and people barged into the police station are unacceptable.”

Minister Firhad Hakim took a dig at BJP saying, “It is an one-off incident. Law will take its own course. They should worry about places where people are being killed everyday in mob lynching.”

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in Malda where policemen were attacked by a mob following a road accident. The incident took place in Ratua, where seven policemen were injured and several vehicles were damaged. The scuffle between police and local residents turned violent. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob, which turned the situation worse. People started hurling stones at on-duty policemen. People accused police of opening firing on them, which was denied by senior policemen.

“Twenty people have been arrested,” said a police official.