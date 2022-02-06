Foundation laid for private super specialty hospital in Salt Lake

Techno India Group, one of the largest knowledge management groups in education and healthcare in West Bengal, on Saturday joined the Eastern India Rotary Welfare Trust in laying the foundation stone for Rotary Techno Global Hospital, a private multi-super specialty hospital in Kolkata.

Satyam Roychowdhury, founder, Techno India Group, and Shekhar Mehta, president, Rotary International, laid the foundation stone for the 650-bed hospital that will come up in Salt Lake.

Coming up on 3 acres of land in the heart of Salt Lake’s Electronics Complex, the hospital will have state-of-the art infrastructure and healthcare facilities conforming to global standards. The cost of building the hospital is estimated to be in excess of Rs300 crore.

The healthcare facility will provide specialised high-end healthcare to serve a large population of eastern and Northeastern states of India as well as neighbouring countries. In the first phase, the proposed hospital complex will have 350 beds and be fully operational by 2024.

An educationist and entrepreneur, Roy Chowdhury said, “In the journey towards medical excellence, Techno India Group of Hospitals, the architect of modern day healthcare in Kolkata and West Bengal, has reached many milestones each of which have had a significant impact on the Healthcare industry. The journey continues and the launch of Rotary Techno Global Hospital, Kolkata will add a new dimension to healthcare in the state.”

“Rotary Techno Global Hospital, Kolkata will begin a new era in healthcare. It will bring together all the components of healthcare and create an environment that will leverage the best of all forms of medicine. I firmly believe that this will bring up a number of newer options of managing disease and wellness. The hospital will create job opportunities for thousands of young boys and girls in the coming days,” said Mehta.