Fortnight after being heckled, former Aliah varsity V-C back at JU

A fortnight after being abused and threatened by an expelled leader of the Trinamool Congress’s students’ wing and his followers, the former vice-chancellor of Aliah University, Mahammad Ali, returned to the familiar confines of the Chemistry department at Jadavpur University.

He said he was relieved to be back at the JU and will focus on academics and research in the coming days. “Happy and relieved to be back in the Chemistry department in JU,” he said.

Ali said he did not want to extend his tenure as VC of Aliah after completion of his lien period for four years and had officially communicated the same to the state government a few days back. Ali came in the news on April 2 after a video clip went viral showing a youth, whom Ali identified as Giyasuddin Mondal, a former president of the Aliah University unit of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), gesticulating and abusing him.

After the incident, he went to Aliah University only once to collect his personal belongings. Asked if he had been contacted by anyone from the students and faculty of Aliah after leaving the office of V-C, Ali said, “Yes, one or two persons inquired about me. None else.”

Abu Taher Kamruddin, president of the West Bengal Board of Madrasa Education, has been appointed interim V-C of Aliah University.

Seen at the laboratory of the Analytical Chemistry department at Jadavpur University, Ali said, “The last few days had been extremely traumatic and I wanted to come out of that trauma and focus on research work.”