Former minister Indranil Sen swindled public funds using Durga Puja passes, Unesco claim: Complaint

A police complaint has alleged that former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen and officials of an organisation led by his wife misappropriated public funds and harmed religious sentiments after falsely claiming the organisation was Unesco’s official partner to promote Durga Puja in the state.

Jaydeep Mukherjee, Managing Director of Meghdutam Travels Pvt Ltd and a global promoter of Durga Puja since 2010, submitted the complaint to Kolkata Commissioner of Police Ajay Nand on Monday.

Indranil Sen was minister of state (independent charge) for tourism, information and cultural affairs in the previous government. The others named in the complaint are Indranil’s wife Madhuchhanda Sen, who is the president of the Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society (massArt), and the organisation’s secretary Dhrubajyoti Bose, vice-president Sayantan Maitra, and treasurer Rajan Chatterjee.