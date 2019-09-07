Former Bengal CM Buddhadev Bhattacharjee admitted to hospital

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharjee was admitted to a private hospital with breathing problem on Friday. Accroding to sources at the hospital, Bhattacharya is admitted at ICCU. He is also having low blood pressure. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rushed to the hospital. All senior party leaders including Surya Kanta Mishra and others too are at the hospital.

Advertising

“He is in ICCU, he is stable. We wish him early recovery. He was critical when I first saw him but he is recovering”, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As per sources, a medical team has been formed to ensure the best treatment is provided to him. He was brought to the hospital today evening.

” He was admitted with the complaint of Respiratory distress”, said an official of the hospital.

Advertising

Bhattacharya has been keeping ill for over a year. Recently West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had paid him a visit at his home and had wished him good health.

“A team of five doctors have been looking after him. His haemoglobin is little low , blood transfusion is required. But he has stabilised a bit”, said Rupali Basu from Woodland hospital

Bhattacharjee was West Bengal chief minister from 2000 till 2011. He stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo, central committee and the state secretariat, due to ill health.

Post the party’s defeat in 2011 Assembly election, Bhattacharjee has been looking after party affairs and had played a key role in the party’s rectification drive in the state unit.

Bhattacharjee, who was once a chain smoker, suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and has been mostly living indoors for last one year.

His last public appearance was on February 3, 2019 during the party’s mega rally at brigade parade ground. However, he did not get down from the car at the rally venue due to ill health.