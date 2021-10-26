scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Former UP Cong leaders join TMC

After inducting Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi, who are the grandson and great-grandson of former UP chief minister Kamalapati Tripathi, Banerjee said she would visit Uttar Pradesh after Chhath Puja.

October 26, 2021
Responding to the Tripathis joining the TMC, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “What is Mamata Banerjee trying to do? Is she strengthening the BJP by breaking the Congress?” 

Two former senior Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh joined the TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri on Monday.

