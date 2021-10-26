Former UP Cong leaders join TMC

Two former senior Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh joined the TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri on Monday.

After inducting Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi, who are the grandson and great-grandson of former UP chief minister Kamalapati Tripathi, Banerjee said she would visit Uttar Pradesh after Chhath Puja. “If they invite me then I will go to Benaras to offer puja,” she said.

Responding to the Tripathis joining the TMC, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “What is Mamata Banerjee trying to do? Is she strengthening the BJP by breaking the Congress?”