Former Trinamool MLA Nirmal Ghosh’s son arrested, eggs hurled at him outside police station
BJP workers and local residents gathered outside the Khardah police station to celebrate the arrest of Tirthankar Ghosh, who ran unsuccessfully as the Trinamool candidate in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from Panihati.
The West Bengal Police Monday arrested Tirthankar Ghosh, the son of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh, from the Dakhineswar area in connection with two criminal cases against him.
Tirthankar, who ran as the Trinamool candidate in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from Panihati but lost to the BJP candidate, the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, has been charged with assault, extortion, criminal intimidation, attempted murder, and the illegal display of firearms. The police produced him before a court, which granted six days’ custody of the accused.
Post-poll violence and extortion plot
The first case against him stems from the widespread post-poll violence that erupted across West Bengal following the 2021 Assembly elections. Several complaints were lodged against both Tirthankar and his father, Nirmal Ghosh, for allegedly orchestrating violent assaults on BJP workers.
Joy Saha, a local BJP worker from Panihati who gathered outside the police station to witness the arrest Monday, spoke to the media and said, “After the 2021 Assembly elections, this father-son duo systematically tortured BJP workers in the area. They hurled crude bombs at our homes, physically assaulted us, and drove us completely out of our neighbourhoods. They acted as if Panihati was their personal property.”
The second case involves the alleged violent extortion of a lottery ticket worth Rs 1 crore from a resident. According to the complainant, Partha Sarkar, who worked as a driver for local pub owner Susanta Sarkar, he had purchased a lottery ticket in November 2024 that subsequently won the Rs 1 crore jackpot.
Upon learning of the win, the pub owner allegedly forced Partha to accompany him to Nirmal Ghosh’s residence to hand over the winning ticket to the then-TMC MLA.
When Partha refused to give up the ticket, Tirthankar Ghosh and a group of henchmen allegedly assaulted him. The complaint further alleged that Tirthankar forcefully snatched the lottery ticket and threatened to kill Partha and discard his body on the railway tracks if he spoke out.
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Following the recent change of government in West Bengal, Partha approached the Khardah police. The investigation has already led to the arrests of pub owner Susanta Sarkar and local councillor Jayanta Das. Police sources said investigators are now searching for former MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who is also allegedly involved in the extortion conspiracy.
Following the arrest, Partha Sarkar said, “I have full faith in the state administration. Action has finally been taken against Tirthankar Ghosh for what he did to me.”
Celebrations outside police station
The arrest led to massive celebrations outside the Khardah police station, where a large crowd of residents and BJP workers gathered, beating drums and chanting slogans. Tensions flared briefly when the police escorted Tirthankar out of the station to be produced in court, as people hurled eggs at him.
The incumbent Panihati BJP MLA told the media, “The son is a criminal, but the father is an even bigger criminal. The father was directly responsible for rushing the cremation of my daughter’s body (referring to the RG Kar victim). Together, they have illegally filled up the protected wetlands in Panihati to sell them off, operated a massive local extortion racket, and completely ruined this constituency.”
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On the day of his son’s arrest Nirmal Ghosh approached the Calcutta High Court seeking legal protection from any coercive action . The bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharya allowed the matter to be filed and the case is likely to come up for hearing later this week.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More