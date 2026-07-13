Former Trinamool MLA Nirmal Ghosh’s son arrested, eggs hurled at him outside police station

The West Bengal Police Monday arrested Tirthankar Ghosh, the son of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh, from the Dakhineswar area in connection with two criminal cases against him.

Tirthankar, who ran as the Trinamool candidate in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from Panihati but lost to the BJP candidate, the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, has been charged with assault, extortion, criminal intimidation, attempted murder, and the illegal display of firearms. The police produced him before a court, which granted six days’ custody of the accused.

Post-poll violence and extortion plot

The first case against him stems from the widespread post-poll violence that erupted across West Bengal following the 2021 Assembly elections. Several complaints were lodged against both Tirthankar and his father, Nirmal Ghosh, for allegedly orchestrating violent assaults on BJP workers.