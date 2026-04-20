ED summons former TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan in 2020 ration smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan to its Salt Lake office in Kolkata on April 22 as part of its probe into a 2020 ration smuggling case, sources said, adding Jahan, who is currently on a vacation abroad, has requested to appear at the ED headquarters in New Delhi.

However, no official statement has been issued by the actor on the matter.

The ED had initiated its investigation based on a West Bengal Police FIR registered at Basirhat Police Station on October 23, 2020, following a complaint by the Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Ghojadanga Land Customs Station. The case pertains to the alleged large-scale diversion of Public Distribution System (PDS) wheat meant for welfare schemes.