Ex-Bengal deputy speaker Ashish Banerjee found dead under mysterious circumstances at TMC office

During Mamata Banerjee's tenure, Ashish served as the Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He was a five-time MLA from Rampurhat.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 16, 2026 08:59 AM IST
Ashish BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee
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Former Trinamool Congress MLA and former Deputy Speaker from Rampurhat, Ashish Banerjee, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday morning.

His body was recovered hanging inside the party office adjacent to his residence, and a suicide note was also found. Ashish’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

During Mamata Banerjee‘s tenure, Ashish served as the Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He was a five-time MLA from Rampurhat. In the 2026 Assembly elections, he lost to BJP candidate Dhruba Saha.

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​”Primarily it’s a suicide case. We have found a suicide note in which he has written, ‘No one is responsible for my death,'” Birbhum SP Vidit Raj Bhundesh told The Indian Express.

​Ashish lived in Hattalapara in Ward No. 5 of Rampurhat. A party office was attached to his house. A crowd gathered in the area on Sunday morning after his body was recovered from there. Police from the Rampurhat police station arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for an autopsy.

Ashish, a veteran TMC leader, served as the MLA for Rampurhat from 2001 to 2026. After Trinamool came to power in the state, he secured a place in Mamata’s cabinet multiple times, previously serving as the state’s School Education Minister and Agriculture Minister. However, he did not receive any larger responsibilities in the cabinet beyond these. When Anubrata Mondal was the Birbhum district TMC president, Ashish was his associate, though he had limited opportunities to rise in district politics due to Anubrata’s influence.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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