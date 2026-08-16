Ex-Bengal deputy speaker Ashish Banerjee found dead under mysterious circumstances at TMC office

Former Trinamool Congress MLA and former Deputy Speaker from Rampurhat, Ashish Banerjee, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday morning.

His body was recovered hanging inside the party office adjacent to his residence, and a suicide note was also found. Ashish’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

During Mamata Banerjee‘s tenure, Ashish served as the Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He was a five-time MLA from Rampurhat. In the 2026 Assembly elections, he lost to BJP candidate Dhruba Saha.

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​”Primarily it’s a suicide case. We have found a suicide note in which he has written, ‘No one is responsible for my death,'” Birbhum SP Vidit Raj Bhundesh told The Indian Express.