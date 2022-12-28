scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Former Nalhati civic body chief quits TMC, joins BJP

Ojha resigned from the TMC earlier in the day. “I have held two important positions in TMC . But during the past year, I have not been invited to any party programme. I feel the TMC doesn't need me anymore.”

Biplab Ojha joined BJP at a rally of Suvendu Adhikari
AHEAD OF the panchayat polls early next year, former chairman of Nalhati municipality and zila parishad member Biplab Ojha joined the BJP on Tuesday, during a public meeting by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Birbhum district.

Ojha left the Congress and joined the TMC in 2009. He was chairman of Nalhati municipality at the time. The municipality was then taken over by the TMC and he remained chairman until 2012. In 2013, he contested the Assembly bypoll and lost.

Malai Mukhopadhyay, vice-president of the TMC’s Birbhum unit, said, “Biplab da has been given many opportunities by the party. He was a bypoll candidate too. Even after that, if someone wants to leave, it is his personal choice. It will not harm the party.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “It will have no impact on the TMC.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 05:27 IST
