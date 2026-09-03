Anti-corruption panel searches former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim’s 2 firms

West Bengal’s Anti-Institutional Corruption Commission and police searched two private companies owned by former minister and former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim in New Alipore on Thursday.
Officials said the operation was part of an investigation into whether the assets of these companies—Hakim Polymaker Private Limited and Hakim Chemicals—were acquired through corruption and if institutional corruption was involved.
Firhad Hakim, popularly known as Bobby in political circles, is listed as the owner of both entities on their websites. Neither Hakim nor any of his family members were present during the searches at the offices in the Tollygunge Circular Road area.
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The Anti-Corruption Commission was established by the BJP government under retired Justice Biswajit Basu to investigate allegations of institutional corruption that took place during Trinamool Congress rule.
Although Hakim was re-elected on a Trinamool ticket from the Kolkata Port constituency in the recent Assembly elections, a political shift in the state led to his resignation as Kolkata mayor. He subsequently joined a rebel faction within the Trinamool Congress alongside leaders such as Ritabrata Banerjee.
Pointing to controversies from his tenures as the urban development minister and the Kolkata mayor, Hakim’s political rivals have questioned the “delay” in government action against him at a time many TMC leaders are facing various investigations.
“There were a lot of allegations against Hakim as former mayor. Then he joined the ‘so-called Trinamool’. Since then, no action has been taken against him. They have arrested Trinamool members wherever they were located. Why wasn’t Firhad Hakim arrested? When he was the urban development Minister, I showed in the Assembly that Firhad Hakim had signed off on the plan approval for the collapsed house in Taratala. Yet no action was taken against him,” TMC veteran Saugata Roy said.
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Minister Agnimitra Paul also targeted Hakim over alleged lapses related to fire incidents and illegal constructions during his administrative tenures.
“Amidst this mountain of allegations, minister Firhad Hakim, Mayor Firhad Hakim, was sitting at the helm during that time. So why shouldn’t you be held accountable? We have raised this exact question,” she said.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More