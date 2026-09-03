Anti-corruption panel searches former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim’s 2 firms

Firhad Hakim served as the mayor for nearly seven and a half years since December 3, 2018. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal’s Anti-Institutional Corruption Commission and police searched two private companies owned by former minister and former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim in New Alipore on Thursday.

Officials said the operation was part of an investigation into whether the assets of these companies—Hakim Polymaker Private Limited and Hakim Chemicals—were acquired through corruption and if institutional corruption was involved.

Firhad Hakim, popularly known as Bobby in political circles, is listed as the owner of both entities on their websites. Neither Hakim nor any of his family members were present during the searches at the offices in the Tollygunge Circular Road area.

Story continues below this ad

The Anti-Corruption Commission was established by the BJP government under retired Justice Biswajit Basu to investigate allegations of institutional corruption that took place during Trinamool Congress rule.