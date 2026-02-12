Former Kolkata Police Chief Manoj Verma’s son duped in online scam, accused held in Odisha

Unable to recover the money, a complaint was lodged and Kolkata Police initiated an investigation. (Photo: Facebook/Image enhanced using AI)

The son of former Kolkata Police Commissioner and current Director (Security) Manoj Verma, was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 while searching for paying guest accommodation in Delhi through an online portal.

According to police, Piyush Verma, a college student, came across a website offering PG rooms and, after selecting a property, was asked to transfer Rs 30,000 as advance payment.

“A college student, Piyush Verma, had been searching online for PG accommodation in Delhi when he came across a website offering several rental options. After selecting a property, he contacted the website authorities and was allegedly asked to pay Rs 30,000 in advance online to confirm the booking. He transferred the amount to a bank account provided on the website. After the amount was paid the person couldn’t be contacted,” said an official.