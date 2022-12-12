Former Haldia municipal chief held in graft case

A FORMER chairman of Haldia Municipality was arrested on Saturday in connection with a corruption case, police said. A team from Sutahata police station in Haldia made the arrest of Shyamal Adak.

According to police sources, the accused was produced in a court that remanded him in police custody for a day. On September 29, a businessman filed a complaint alleging irregularities in certain tenders that were floated, the sources said. The complainant has alleged that Adak took money in the name of the municipality by showing fake documents for work linked to East Medinipur Zilla Parishad and Ghatal Municipality.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case. After Shyamal did not turn up at the local police station although he was called for questioning, an arrest warrant was issued.

According to police sources, Shyamal had been evading arrest in other cases too.

The Haldia police claimed that he was in New Delhi for some time. A team of East Medinipur district police had camped in Delhi for several days to nab Shyamal in connection with another case.

Meanwhile, Shyamal approached the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail and was granted temporary protection from arrest by

the court.

However, the judge also directed Shyamal to cooperate with the investigation. Shyamal went to Bhabanipur police station on November 28 and was interrogated there.