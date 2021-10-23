Former Goa CM Faleiro appointed Trinamool national vice-president

AHEAD OF West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Goa, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has appointed former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro as the national vice-president of the party.

Making the announcement, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said in a statement, ”The chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, takes great pride in appointing Luizinho Faleiro as the national vice president of the party with immediate effect.”

On September 29, Faleiro quit the Congress and also resigned as an MLA before joining the TMC.

“In a political career spanning over four decades, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro has worked ardently towards the development of people. We have full faith that under his able guidance, AITC will reach greater heights and continue the fight to protect every Indian citizen’s democratic rights,” read the statement.

Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit the coastal state on October 28 for a two-day trip. The announcement from the party assumes significance ahead of her visit to the coastal state as the TMC has decided contest Goa Assembly polls next year. Banerjee’s visit is seen as the beginning of TMC’s election campaign in Goa.

Party’s strategist Prashant Kishor has been working with members of his Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) team to strengthen the organisation there and help the party gain footprints ahead of Assembly elections.

After winning the West Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year, the TMC has been working to expand its base in other states and contest elections.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee criticised the BJP government in Tripura following alleged manhandling of its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev in the northeast state.

“Under @BjpBiplab’s #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records! Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP4Tripura goons! The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!” Banerjee tweeted.

During a TMC outreach programme in Tripura on Friday, Dev alleged that her vehicle was vandalised and she was manhandled by unidentified persons.