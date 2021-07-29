Former civic volunteer arrested for posing as cop, duping contractor of Rs 48 lakh: Kolkata Police

Several people have been arrested in recent weeks for allegedly impersonating civil servants and police officers.

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested a former civic volunteer for allegedly posing as an officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and duping a contractor of Rs 48 lakh.

He was among four people who allegedly floated a fake tender, and posed as sub-inspectors and an additional deputy commissioner. They allegedly took the money from complainant Rajdeo Singh to approve his application.

“One accused, namely Suman Bhowmick, was arrested today. He was previously a civic volunteer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and posed as a sub-inspector attached to the tender department of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The anti-fraud unit of the Detective Department, which is investigating the case, recovered two laptops, two mobile phones and bank documents from the accused. The police said efforts were being made to arrest the other accused.

The case has been filed at the Charu Market police station under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) 420 (cheating and fraud), 419 (cheating by personation) 467 (document forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any documents).

Several people have been arrested in recent weeks for allegedly impersonating civil servants and police officers. Last month, a man was arrested for allegedly posing as an IAS officer attached to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and organising illegal vaccination camps in Kolkata and its surrounding areas. On Sunday, the police arrested a man in Kolkata for allegedly going around claiming to be an “NIA [National Investigation Agency] officer” and attempting to extort money from people. Two of his associates were also arrested.