Former Bengal minister Sujit Bose arrested over municipality recruitment ‘scam’

Former West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Monday after prolonged interrogation of over 10 hours in connection with the alleged irregularities in municipality recruitment, an official said.

He has been arrested for “non-cooperation and discrepancies” found in his statement, an ED official said.

The former Fire Services minister, Bose, reached the ED office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10.30 am, accompanied by his son Samudra Bose.

The central agency had earlier also summoned Bose in connection with the probe into alleged recruitment irregularities at the South Dum Dum municipality.