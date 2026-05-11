Former Bengal minister Sujit Bose arrested over municipality recruitment ‘scam’

ED says the TMC leader has been arrested for not cooperating in the probe

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readMay 11, 2026 09:48 PM IST
TMC leader Sujit Bose has been arrestedTMC leader Sujit Bose has been arrested
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Former West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Monday after prolonged interrogation of over 10 hours in connection with the alleged irregularities in municipality recruitment, an official said.

He has been arrested for “non-cooperation and discrepancies” found in his statement, an ED official said.
The former Fire Services minister, Bose, reached the ED office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10.30 am, accompanied by his son Samudra Bose.

The central agency had earlier also summoned Bose in connection with the probe into alleged recruitment irregularities at the South Dum Dum municipality.

According to sources, Bose received multiple ED notices during the West Bengal Assembly election period, including one on April 6, the day nomination papers were filed.

He had then moved the Calcutta High Court seeking exemption from appearance, citing election campaign commitments.
After the polls, Bose appeared before ED investigators at the CGO Complex on May 1.

The agency has twice searched establishments owned by Bose and his son in connection with the alleged scam.

Investigators have claimed that they recovered incriminating documents during the search operations.

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Meanwhile, Rathin Ghosh, a former minister who lost from Madhyamgram, skipped his appearance before the ED once again in connection with the same investigation, sources said.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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