Former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar sends defamation notice to BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, latter calls him ‘CM’s disciple’
It has emerged that Rajeev Kumar's counsel sent the legal notice to Sukanta Majumdar on January 30, alleging that the minister made objectionable statements against the former DGP while addressing several public meetings across West Bengal.
Former Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar has sent a defamation notice to BJP MP and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar.
It has emerged that Kumar’s counsel sent the legal notice to Majumdar on January 30, alleging that the minister made objectionable statements against the former DGP while addressing several public meetings across the state.
The two-page notice reads, “A defamatory reel/video has been uploaded and is being circulating on the social media, digital media platforms and Facebook and Instagram pages as well as other public domain, where you are being seen making certain false, fabricated, concocted and malicious statements and accusations against my Client.”
The notice further stated that Majumdar has allegedly accused Kumar of corruption, claiming his involvement in the coal scam and cattle smuggling.
“That by such unlawful and defamatory statements, my Client has suffered grave humiliation, mental agony, loss of honour, and irreversible harm to his professional standing in society. Your actions amount to deliberate character assassination, with the intention of sensationalizing falsehood for publicity and causing irreparable harm to my Client’s reputation,” the notice states.
The legal notice has sought an unconditional apology from the BJP MP: “In view of the above, you are requested to render an unconditional apology on all platforms, including social/digital media and other public domain, where the defamatory content was published, explicitly declaring that the allegations made by you against my Client was false, unverified, baseless, and defamatory within seven days from the receipt of this notice.”
Failure to comply with the demands will lead to the initiation of civil and criminal proceedings against Majumdar, the notice stated.
Asked about the defamation notice, Majumdar told media persons on Saturday, “You and I all know his (Rajeev Kumar’s) image. Many people think that he is accused of losing files. The CBI went to his residence to arrest him. The recent incident has shown that he has become the chief minister’s disciple in the ‘file theft’ case. They have joined hands. You have heard what the court’s observations are. If necessary, we will also bring it to social media in the coming days. He wanted to fight it legally; we will fight it legally.”
According to sources in the BJP, the MP has already legally responded to the former West Bengal DGP’s notice.
