Former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar sends defamation notice to BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, latter calls him ‘CM’s disciple’

Former Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar has sent a defamation notice to BJP MP and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar.

It has emerged that Kumar’s counsel sent the legal notice to Majumdar on January 30, alleging that the minister made objectionable statements against the former DGP while addressing several public meetings across the state.

The two-page notice reads, “A defamatory reel/video has been uploaded and is being circulating on the social media, digital media platforms and Facebook and Instagram pages as well as other public domain, where you are being seen making certain false, fabricated, concocted and malicious statements and accusations against my Client.”