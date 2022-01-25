Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya refuses Padma Bhushan

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has decided to refuse the Padma Bhushan conferred upon him by the central government.

Bhattacharya was announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Bhushan honour on Tuesday, the eve of Republic Day. The award to the “veteran political leader and former Chief Minister of West Bengal” was given to him for his contribution to “public affairs”.

However, after the announcement, Bhattacharya released a statement where he said, “I don’t know anything about Padman Bhusan award. No one has said anything about it. If I have been given Padma Bhushan, I refuse to accept it.”

According to sources in the CPIM, the party “does not believe in such awards” and hence the party as well as Bhattacharya decided to refuse it. A senior leader of CPIM said, “Earlier, another former Chief Minister of West Bengal and stalwart leader of CPIM, Jyoti Basu, was proposed the Bharat Ratna by the then UPA government. But, Jyoti babu also refused the award as communists do not believe in these type of awards. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya also did so. It was expected from him.”