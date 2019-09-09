Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s condition better, still on oxygen support

The condition of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised two days ago with breathing problems, has improved, but he needs oxygen support, said a statement issued by the private hospital on Sunday.

The 75-year-old veteran CPI(M) leader, who has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for quite some time, is conscious, alert and talking, read the medical bulletin released by Woodlands Hospital.

“An eight-member medical team conducted a checkup on him this morning. He is maintaining stable vital parameters. He is tolerating oral food and had (an) ice cream, tea and papaya in the morning. He is tolerating BiPAP (non-invasive ventilation) so far, took BiPAP for nearly six hours last night,” the statement said.

“His chest X-Ray shows signs of resolution and improvement of Pneumonitis. His haemoglobin level has risen and carbon dioxide levels have come down, but he will continue to need oxygen,” the statement added.

The former Bengal CM was taken to the hospital on Friday night after he suffered an acute exacerbation of COPD and his blood pressure fell drastically.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bhattacharjee on Friday itself and spoke to the doctors about his condition. Among others who visited the hospital were Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, senior CPI(M) leaders Surjya Kanta Mishra, Mohammad Salim and Rabin Deb, besides Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya. ens

On Saturday, BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Locket Chatterjee, besides state Congress president Somen Mitra visited the hospital.

The CPI(M) leader, who served as the West Bengal chief minister between 2000 and 2011, has also been suffering from eye ailments. He was seen last in public on February 3, when he went to Brigade Parade ground here to attend a rally called by the Left Front. However he stayed inside his car and could not come up to the stage.