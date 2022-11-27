Form grand alliance to defeat TMC, Mithun appeals to Oppn parties

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday appealed for a grand alliance of Opposition parties to defeat the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal next year. Chakraborty, who is campaigning for the party ahead of the panchayat polls, also said that if BJP comes to power in West Bengal, then the state will be “flooded with investments”.

“The TMC came to power after all parties came together to defeat the CPI(M). TMC and Congress came together and even the BJP, which was a small player in the state at that time (2011) gave them outside support. We cannot deny it now. Similarly, to defeat a powerful force, all must come together again. I cannot say this officially. As the party would take the call. Ideologically, we are poles apart. Let it be like that. But to defeat a powerful force (TMC), we must come together.

This is my message to the people,” Chakraborty told reporters in West Burdwan district in presence of BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

In an attempt to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Mamata Banerjee government, Chakraborty appealed to the Opposition parties to form a grand alliance against the ruling dispensation.

“I am not the official spokesperson of the party. So, I cannot say it officially, but I can say this with confidence that if a free and fair election is held, then the BJP will win a large number of panchayats,” said actor-turned-politician Chakraborty.

Chakraborty, meanwhile, asserted that West Bengal would get a large number of investments if the BJP comes to power in the state. “The day the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, the state will be flooded with investments. One would find it hard to believe whether it is a reality or a dream.”

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said , “This means he is admitting that no party has the strength or ability to defeat the TMC. It is also clear from his statement that even his party is not in a position to take on the TMC. He is advocating for the BJP because he is knee-deep in trouble and needs the Centre’s support. Besides the coming election is for the panchayats and not for the Assembly. He should keep these in mind before making wild statements.”

CPM’s Samik Lahiri said, “He is a good actor. He should stick to acting. He cannot shine in politics, which is evident from his previous encounter with the TMC. Now with the BJP, he is getting into trouble again. Politics is not easy.”

Echoing similar words, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “This is not the place to deliver filmy dialogues. He should understand this. Making baseless statements is easy for a person like him.”