Bengal: For social distancing, in-person classes to be held on alternate days

In its attempt to maintain social distancing at educational institutions, the state government has asked public schools to hold physical classes for students from 9 to 12 standards on alternate days.

In a circular issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Sunday, students of classes 10 and 12 have been asked to come to school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those in classes 9 and 11 can visit school on Tuesday and Thursday.

The circular said the four classes would be held from 10.50 am to 4.30 pm in all districts except hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts where schools would remain open between 9.30 am and 3 pm from Monday to Friday.

Saturday has been reserved for awareness, orientation and feedback sessions for guardians.

The state government reopened offline classes for classes 9 to 12 on November 16 after a gap of 20 months due to Covid restrictions.

However, classes for junior students are still being held online.

Bengal: Active cases top 8,000 with 727 new infections

Kolkata: West Bengal on Sunday reported 727 fresh Covid-19 cases and 7 more deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the latest health bulletin issued by the state government, the recovery rate stood at 98.30 per cent with 745 patients being declared recovered from the viral disease. So far, 15,82,442 of the total 16,09,845 infected people have recovered. The test positivity rate stood at 1.82 per cent. At present, there are 8,020 active cases in the state with the cumulative deaths being 19,383. Kolkata recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the at 213. ENS