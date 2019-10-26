Kolkata: For safe Diwali, 5,000 cops, 21 quick response teams ready

Nearly 5,000 policemen will be deployed across the city during Diwali and Kali Puja on Sunday.

Since Kali puja and Diwali will be celebrated on the same day, an elaborate security arrangement has been made, sources said.

Ten ambulances and 14 trauma-care ambulances will be made available to tackle any emergency situation. Police will set up 27 watch towers in the city.

“As many as 21 Quick Response Teams will be present to tackle emergency situations. Close Circuit Television cameras at every crossing will monitor the city. Thirteen Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) vans will be posted at strategic points. Each division will have two HRFS teams after 10 pm,” said a police officer.

Senior officials of Kolkata Police said multiple mobile patrolling vans will keep a round-the-clock vigil in each division of the city. Each division will have a four-wheeler with a Sub-Inspector and a sergeant to rush to troubled areas.

According to police, no immersion will be allowed at Badamtalla Ghat on October 31. During idol immersion, every ghat will have one deputy-rank officer, except at Nimtalla Ghat, which will have two.

Both Kolkata and Bidhannagar police will invoke IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against those flouting the Supreme Court ruling on bursting of crackers. Over 20,000 kg of illegal crackers have been seized in Kolkata and three commissionerates till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) expressed confidence that this year Kolkata residents will adhere to the 90-decibel permissible limit during Diwali. The WBPCB will also use drone to monitor the situation, if needed.

The board has already met the secretaries of various residential high-rises, asking them to keep the terrace locked post 6 pm, to which most have agreed. Bursting of crackers post 10 pm will not be allowed in the city.

The police, meanwhile, released the names of 126 firecrackers that have been banned.

Following several seizures of firecrackers made on buses, several police stations, including Patuli, have decided to carry out random checks on public transports.