For repairs: Sealdah flyover in Kolkata to remain shut for 3 days from Aug 15

The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority will close a stretch of the Sealdah flyover between MG Road and Beliaghata Road from 6 pm on August 15 to 6 pm on August 18, for repairs. The civic body will conduct a load test and prepare a Detailed Project Report.

“To facilitate the work, movement of trams along APC Road, MG Road, College Street, Bidhan Sarani, N C Street, Lenin Sarani and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road will be suspended or restricted from 4 pm on August 15 to 6 pm on August 19,” said DC (Traffic) Santosh Pandey.

Sealdah station-bound vehicles coming from south via AJC Bose Road can take the normal route to southern slope of Sealdah flyover, Beliaghata Road and Sealdah station complex. While vehicles coming from north via APC Road will be diverted from APC road & MG Road crossing on Sealdah flyover to MG Road, Amherst Street, Bank of India, Koley Market and Sealdah station complex or they will be diverted from Rajabazar crossing to Narkeldanga main road, Canal East Road and Sealdah station.

As per notification, north-bound buses along AJC Bose Road, having terminus at Rajabazar, will be terminated temporarily on AJC Bose Road near NRS Hospital. East-bound buses travelling along M G Road and having terminus on Beliaghata Road, will halt on APC Road near Rajabazar tram depot.

South-bound buses along APC Road, having terminal point further south of Moulali, will be diverted from Manicktala Crossing via Vivekananda Road, Amherst Street, BB Ganguly, N C Street and Lenin Sarani or from APC Road/ MG Road crossing on Sealdah flyover via MG Road.

“No-parking restriction will be imposed from August 15 to 18 on both sides of Amherst Street, BB Ganguly Street, College Street, NC Street, SN Banerjee Road, Creek Row and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road,” said Pandey.

“Vehicular traffic may also be diverted on any of the arterial and feeder roads by traffic police on duty as and when considered necessary. This will come into force from 06 pm on 15.08.2019 and will continue till completion of the proposed work. Published in the interest of public by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority and Kolkata Police”, read a Traffic Department notification.