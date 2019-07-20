For Martyrs’ Day rally, TMC workers from across state head to Kolkata

TMC workers from North Bengal have started flocking to Kolkata from Friday to attend the party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21 to be addressed by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

To accommodate these workers, the party has set up four major camps across the city — Gitanjali Stadium in south Kolkata, Central Park in Salt Lake, Uttirna in Alipore and Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in central Kolkata.

Most of these party workers had come from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda districts.

TMC Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee visited the Central Park camp in the evening to check the ongoing preparations for the rally and interacted with the party workers.

“I have come here to listen to CM Mamata Banerjee and other party leaders,” said TMC worker Haradhan Sardar, who is a resident of North Dinajpur district.

The party workers are being provided with food and accommodation facilities. On Sunday, they will be taken to Esplanade in buses, which have been arranged by the party.

“Tomorrow workers from Murshadabad, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura will arrive. We have made all arrangements for them,” said a local TMC leader at Gitanjali Stadium.