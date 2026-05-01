For counting, Election Commission brings in QR Code-based Id system, 3-layer scrutiny

The EC said it hopes the additional layer of security will help keep the focus on the electoral outcome. “Whether it is a quiet success or faces early challenges, the QR-based system is another step to fortify the foundation of India’s democracy,” an ECI note said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will introduce QR code-based photo identity cards and three-layer security checks at counting centres for votes to be counted on May 4, officials said on Wednesday.

Votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with bypolls in seven Assembly constituencies across five states, will be counted on May 4.

The QR-code system will be implemented for the first time in these counts.

The move aims to tighten access control at counting halls and strengthen public confidence in the process.

“The core idea is simple — ensuring only authorised persons enter the counting hall, one of the most sensitive zones in a democracy,” a senior ECI official said.