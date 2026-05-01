For counting, Election Commission brings in QR Code-based Id system, 3-layer scrutiny

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) will introduce QR code-based photo identity cards and three-layer security checks at counting centres for votes to be counted on May 4, officials said on Wednesday.
Votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with bypolls in seven Assembly constituencies across five states, will be counted on May 4.
The QR-code system will be implemented for the first time in these counts.
The move aims to tighten access control at counting halls and strengthen public confidence in the process.
“The core idea is simple — ensuring only authorised persons enter the counting hall, one of the most sensitive zones in a democracy,” a senior ECI official said.
The EC is trying to eliminate any remaining questions about who has access by implementing a digital verification layer.
Every authorised person — including candidates, polling agents, technical staff, Returning Officers (ROs) and counting staff — will carry a QR code-enabled photo identity card generated through ECINET. The cards will be scanned at the innermost security checkpoint before entry into the counting hall, an official said.
The system will have a three-tier security structure. At the outer levels, physical verification of identity cards issued by the RO will continue. The decisive digital barrier comes at the third and final checkpoint, closer to the counting area, where entry will depend on successful QR code authentication.
Election officials claim that this hybrid approach, which combines computerised and human verification, is intended to strike a compromise between dependability and efficiency. “Technology can improve security, but human oversight remains crucial for large, high-stakes operations,” an official said.
The EC has rolled out over 30 measures in the last 12 months to modernise election management, including uniform QR code-based identity cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Officials said the steps mark a gradual shift towards digitisation of poll processes. For counting staff and officials who often work long hours under pressure, the streamlined verification may reduce bottlenecks at entry points. Candidates and their agents, who closely monitor each stage of counting, are also likely to get added assurance from the extra access control.
The EC clarified that journalists will continue to get entry based on authority letters issued under existing guidelines. Dedicated media centres will be set up near counting halls to facilitate reporting. “Transparency will not be compromised in the name of tighter security,” the official added.
District Election Officers and ROs have been tasked with ensuring scanning systems function smoothly, personnel are trained, and contingency measures are in place for technical glitches. Officials said the measure is significant in states like West Bengal, where counting days often see political tension. “Even small concerns about unauthorised entry can fuel speculation and mistrust, especially in closely fought elections,” an official said.
The counting centre brings together multiple stakeholders — political parties, candidates, observers and the media. “Securing this space is crucial not only for accurate results but also for public confidence in those results,” the official said.
The EC said it hopes the additional layer of security will help keep the focus on the electoral outcome. “Whether it is a quiet success or faces early challenges, the QR-based system is another step to fortify the foundation of India’s democracy,” an ECI note said.
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