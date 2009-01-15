Fog in Dhaka clogs airport in Kolkata

While weather played havoc at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday disrupting domestic and international flight schedules,bad weather at the Dhaka International Airport forced four unscheduled landings at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport between 1am and 5 am on Wednesday.

Around 1 am,a Dhaka-bound Al-Arabia flight landed at Kolkata airport as the Dhaka airport was engulfed in dense fog. The next to land was a Karachi-Dhaka Pakistan International Airways flight (PK) 266. The flight landed at 1:20 am with 210 passengers on board. Next was a Kuwait Air flight followed by a Karachi-Dhaka Biman Bangladesh flight at 5 am.

No passenger from of any of these flights disembarked,waiting for hours inside the aircraft before the fog cleared up at Dhaka the airport, said DC,security control,Basab Talukdar.

All the four flights departed between 12 noon and 1 pm. The international airport in Kolkata often becomes an alternative landing ground for the Dhaka airport. Dense fog also prevailed at the Kolkata airport here with visibility dropping to 50 metres,disrupting flight schedules between 5 am and 7 am. Ten flights could not take off till 7 am,the sources said,adding that many flights were also unable to land here.

IC 217 Hyderabad-Kolkata flight,which was scheduled to land at 8 am,had to return to Hyderabad after being unable to touch down here till 9 am due to dense fog,sources said.

