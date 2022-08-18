Focus on human intelligence: Amit Shah to security top brass

August 18, 2022 5:27:45 am
Radicalisation, crypto currencies and counter-drone technologies were among issues discussed on Wednesday at a security conference inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing the conference, the minister underlined the importance of having a robust human intelligence to counter terrorism.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference, 2022, with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Deputy NSAs, DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and DGs of CAPFs in attendance.
“On the first day of the Conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including counter-terrorism, radicalisation, issues pertaining to crypto currencies, counter rogue drone technology and challenges posed by Maoist outfits,” a statement by the MHA said.
According to the ministry, the conference is being attended by 600 officers from across the country, both physically and virtually.
“The NSS Conference brings a unique mix of top leadership addressing national security challenges alongside cutting edge Police officers/Security practitioners and experts from specialized fields,.. Hon’ble UHM emphasized upon the importance of human intelligence towards countering terrorism, underscoring the crucial role of District Level Police officers in identifying emerging terror hotspots,” the MHA statement said.
Prior to the commencement of the Conference, Shah paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyrs Column, the MHA said.
On Wednesday, Shah also inaugurated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), developed by NCRB. This System, MHA said, will help in quick and easy disposal of cases with the help of centralized finger print database.
Shah would again address the Conference on the concluding day on Thursday.
