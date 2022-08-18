scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Focus on human intelligence: Amit Shah to security top brass

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference, 2022, with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Deputy NSAs, DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and DGs of CAPFs in attendance.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 5:27:45 am
Home Minister Amit Shah

Radicalisation, crypto currencies and counter-drone technologies were among issues discussed on Wednesday at a security conference inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing the conference, the minister underlined the importance of having a robust human intelligence to counter terrorism.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference, 2022, with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Deputy NSAs, DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and DGs of CAPFs in attendance.

“On the first day of the Conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including counter-terrorism, radicalisation, issues pertaining to crypto currencies, counter rogue drone technology and challenges posed by Maoist outfits,” a statement by the MHA said.

According to the ministry, the conference is being attended by 600 officers from across the country, both physically and virtually.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

“The NSS Conference brings a unique mix of top leadership addressing national security challenges alongside cutting edge Police officers/Security practitioners and experts from specialized fields,.. Hon’ble UHM emphasized upon the importance of human intelligence towards countering terrorism, underscoring the crucial role of District Level Police officers in identifying emerging terror hotspots,” the MHA statement said.

Prior to the commencement of the Conference, Shah paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyrs Column, the MHA said.

On Wednesday, Shah also inaugurated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), developed by NCRB. This System, MHA said, will help in quick and easy disposal of cases with the help of centralized finger print database.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

Shah would again address the Conference on the concluding day on Thursday.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:27:45 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement