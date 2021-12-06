Focus is free education for poor: Pitrashish Foundation

December 6, 2021 4:29:15 am
Pitrashish Foundation, a government registered NGO, has said that it is fighting a dedicated battle against poverty, illiteracy and child abuse. The organisation said it wants to take the “responsibility of the needy, helpless and exploited senior population of our society”.
“Our vision is to give every child the best childhood which he or she deserves. For that the most important thing which they require is education… Our focus is to take the responsibility of those children and to provide them completely free education by helping them with all types of study materials,” said the foundation in a statement.
