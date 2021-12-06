scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 05, 2021
MUST READ

Focus is free education for poor: Pitrashish Foundation

The organisation said it wants to take the “responsibility of the needy, helpless and exploited senior population of our society”.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
December 6, 2021 4:29:15 am
A health camp by NGO.

Pitrashish Foundation, a government registered NGO, has said that it is fighting a dedicated battle against poverty, illiteracy and child abuse. The organisation said it wants to take the “responsibility of the needy, helpless and exploited senior population of our society”.

More from Kolkata

“Our vision is to give every child the best childhood which he or she deserves. For that the most important thing which they require is education… Our focus is to take the responsibility of those children and to provide them completely free education by helping them with all types of study materials,” said the foundation in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement