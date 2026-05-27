As flow to border outpost in Bengal continues, Border Guards Bangladesh hinder entry

While the flow of people seeking to cross over into Bangladesh continued at Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas Wednesday, the “pushback” will not be easy. Sources said the Bangladesh Border Guards has raised objections to people coming in.
Parallelly, the round-up of suspected Bangladeshis by West Bengal authorities is continuing, with 143 now in detention centres set up over the past three days. While the first two centres were set up in Murshidabad and Malda, another has come up at Tetulia in North 24 Parganas. The centres hold 24, 9 and 110 people, respectively, officials said.
The Tetulia detention centre has been set up in a structure that was earlier a part of the Trinamool Congress’s ‘Pather Sathi’ scheme, aimed at providing food and shelter to travellers at nominal cost in government buildings.
With the Bangladesh Border Guards raising objections to letting the people – who claim to have documents showing them as Bangladeshi – into the country, those arriving at the Hakimpur outpost have for now been taken to a nearby BSF camp. Fahim Malida, one of the four youths who told The Indian Express Tuesday that they had given up mason jobs in Kerala to head back to Bangladesh due to fear of government action, said over the phone that he did not know the exact location of the BSF camp to which he had been taken.
Malida added: “We are being taken care of. We have been given food and water. But we have no idea when they will allow us across the border into Bangladesh.”
On the Bangladesh Border Guards response, a source in the BSF said: “There are objections from their side. But we will carry on our actions as per directions. We are giving all the humanitarian help like food and water to those gathered near the outpost to return to Bangladesh.”
In November last year, during the Special Intensive Revision in Bengal, hundreds were said to have crossed back to Bangladesh through the Hakimpur checkpost, which is what has led people to flock here this time too.
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In an order dated May 23, the state government asked all district magistrates to set up ‘holding centres’ for illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya in all districts of the state.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More