As flow to border outpost in Bengal continues, Border Guards Bangladesh hinder entry

Parallelly, the round-up of suspected Bangladeshis by West Bengal authorities is continuing, with 143 now in detention centres set up over the past three days (File/Representational)

While the flow of people seeking to cross over into Bangladesh continued at Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas Wednesday, the “pushback” will not be easy. Sources said the Bangladesh Border Guards has raised objections to people coming in.

Parallelly, the round-up of suspected Bangladeshis by West Bengal authorities is continuing, with 143 now in detention centres set up over the past three days. While the first two centres were set up in Murshidabad and Malda, another has come up at Tetulia in North 24 Parganas. The centres hold 24, 9 and 110 people, respectively, officials said.

The Tetulia detention centre has been set up in a structure that was earlier a part of the Trinamool Congress’s ‘Pather Sathi’ scheme, aimed at providing food and shelter to travellers at nominal cost in government buildings.