Flouting cap: 6 Bengal hospitals told to explain

Following complaints that its advisory capping advance deposits was not being followed, the state health regulatory commission on Friday sent a letter to six private hospitals here, asking them to submit affidavits by September 25.

This came a week after a delegation from the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India (AHEI), representing a number of private hospitals in the state, met the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) to discuss the panel’s August 22 advisory asking private medical facilities to revert to bed charges that were applicable on March 1. The panel had also requested hospitals to offer patients a 10 per cent discount on medicines and 20 per cent discount on consumables.

After receiving a number of complaints about hospitals charging Covid-19 patients exorbitant sums of money, the regulatory body had told private medical facilities they cannot ask patients to pay more than Rs 50,000 advance deposit. It also told them to give patients’ families 12 hours to arrange the money. If the money is not arranged in that time, a hospital can ask for the patient to be shifted to another hospital.

Meanwhile, in an order on Friday, the WBCERC ruled that Ruby General Hospital had overcharged a patient. The hospital billed 84-year-old Covid-19 patient Dipali Ganguly’s son-in-law Ratan Kumar Mazumdar more than Rs 6 lakh. Ganguly succumbed to the virus within a couple of weeks of contracting it. In his complaint, Mazumdar said he had already paid the hospital more than Rs 2 lakh.

The regulatory body said the amount was too high, and told Mazumdar to pay Rs 1.2 lakh more in installments.

