Flood relief to fund CM’s poll campaign: BJP

Mamata Banerjee with MP Abhishek Banerjee at Parliament on Tuesday. (Praveen Jain)

State BJP president Rahul Sinha on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of having inflated the figures of loss that the state has incurred in the recent floods in order to get more money from the Centre and subsequently use it to fund her election campaign next year.

“All chit fund companies have now shut down. Therefore, Mamata Banerjee is looking at the Centre to get more money so that it could be used for next year’s Assembly poll campaign,” he told mediapersons in Kolkata.

He added: “She had said the state had spent over Rs 900 crore towards flood relief and that damage was worth Rs 30,000. How could she claim to have spent Rs 900 crore when in all the districts we have visited, relief materials was yet to reach many areas? Besides, with Rs 30,000 crore, the entire state could be remodelled. Does she know how much is Rs 30,000 crore?”

The BJP president said that to ensure there is no malpractice, the Centre should pay the relief money directly to bank accounts of victims whose houses have been partly or fully damaged. In other cases, it should keep a tab on how the funds are being utilised. “We want to warn the Centre that just like education and health, cash too is not safe in the hands of this government. They are sure to siphon off 60 per cent of the amount,” he added.

Asked about Hriday Ghosh — son of Sagar Ghosh, a dissident panchayat poll candidate — withdrawing his plea in the Supreme Court for a CBI probe into the death of his father, Sinha said: “It is a unique case where the son has joined hands with the murderers of his father for several gains, including a ticket for the Assembly polls. But we, being a party in the case, will continue pressing for a CBI probe because it no longer concerns an individual only. It should be done in public interest,” he added.

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Hriday Ghosh’s father Sagar Ghosh was killed during the 2013 panchayat polls in Birbhum district’s Kasba village. Sagar, a former Trinamool leader, was shot dead in his house allegedly after TMC’s Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal instigated his party members to attack independent candidates.

A few days ago, Hriday — who had switched over to the BJP — moved the SC to withdraw his petition demanding a CBI probe. “I cannot bear the expense of fighting the case in SC any more. I had joined BJP but they did not help me. I am not rich and cannot afford to come to Delhi frequently,” Hriday had said.

