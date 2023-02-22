Flight ops resume at Cooch Behar

AS PART of the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Udan Scheme, flight operations resumed on Tuesday from Cooch Behar Airport, as an India One Air flight to Kolkata took off at 3:05 pm.

The flight was flagged off by Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. No state government representatives were present.

“The Bengal government built the Cooch Behar airport. Yet, today, we see that BJP leaders are claiming credit for the same. I want to tell the Centre that we want bigger planes to land in Cooch Behar,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said during a government programme in Siliguri.

“We are upgrading the airports at Malda and Purulia. We have also started a night landing facility at Bagdogra airport. We have also built the Andal airport and launched 27 new helipads across Bengal. BJP leaders, on the other hand, are busy with politics of division,” added Mamata.

Earlier, the Indiaone Air flight landed at Cooch Behar airport at 1:55 pm from Kolkata. “With operationalisation of flight under RCS UDAN, a flagship project of MOCA, GoI, operations at Cooch Behar Airport have begun successfully from February 21, 2023 which will give further boost to economic activity in the region by connecting it to different parts of the country,” read a statement issued by the Airports Authority of India.

North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh, who was expected to be present, didn’t turn up.

“All the arrangements have been made by the state government. On Monday, the BJP insisted that they will take all the seats in the plane. So we have decided to not take part,” said Rabindranath Ghosh.

However, BJP MLA Manoj Tigga said, “It is good work, they should cooperate. This is cheap politics by the TMC.”