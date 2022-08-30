scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Flag row: Abhishek seeks Jay Shah’s expulsion from BCCI

He also attacked the BJP's so-called campaign against 'pariwarvad' (dynasty). “The BJP claims that the Opposition is full of ‘pariwarvad’. If that is the case, who is Jay Shah? What are his credentials to be the BCCI secretary?”

Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo)

Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah for refusing to wave the national flag during an India-Pakistan match and demanded his expulsion from the Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI.

Addressing a rally of the party’s student wing in Kolkata, the TMC leader said, “Yesterday, we saw as how after India’s victory against Pakistan, the Home Minister’s son, Jay Shah, refused to hold our national flag. And these BJP leaders claim to be the stewards of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. If the Home Minister has respect for Tricolour, he should ask his son either to apologise or resign from his post (as BCCI secretary). Jay Shah’s arrogance needs to be checked.”

He further said, “We have seen how some Border Security Force (BSF) jawans raped a woman here. This is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s ‘new India’. The BSF and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are under the Centre’s jurisdiction. It is under their nose that cattle smuggling and coal smuggling took place. Why doesn’t Amit Shah ask the BSF as how cattle are smuggled across the border? Is the money going to Delhi? This is not a ‘cattle scam’, but the Home Minister’s corruption.”

More from Kolkata

He also attacked the BJP’s so-called campaign against ‘pariwarvad’ (dynasty). “The BJP claims that the Opposition is full of ‘pariwarvad’. If that is the case, who is Jay Shah? What are his credentials to be the BCCI secretary?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:52:53 am
Next Story

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement