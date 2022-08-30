Flag row: Abhishek seeks Jay Shah’s expulsion from BCCI

Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah for refusing to wave the national flag during an India-Pakistan match and demanded his expulsion from the Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI.

Addressing a rally of the party’s student wing in Kolkata, the TMC leader said, “Yesterday, we saw as how after India’s victory against Pakistan, the Home Minister’s son, Jay Shah, refused to hold our national flag. And these BJP leaders claim to be the stewards of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. If the Home Minister has respect for Tricolour, he should ask his son either to apologise or resign from his post (as BCCI secretary). Jay Shah’s arrogance needs to be checked.”

He further said, “We have seen how some Border Security Force (BSF) jawans raped a woman here. This is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s ‘new India’. The BSF and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are under the Centre’s jurisdiction. It is under their nose that cattle smuggling and coal smuggling took place. Why doesn’t Amit Shah ask the BSF as how cattle are smuggled across the border? Is the money going to Delhi? This is not a ‘cattle scam’, but the Home Minister’s corruption.”

He also attacked the BJP’s so-called campaign against ‘pariwarvad’ (dynasty). “The BJP claims that the Opposition is full of ‘pariwarvad’. If that is the case, who is Jay Shah? What are his credentials to be the BCCI secretary?”