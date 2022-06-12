scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Five killed in stampede-like situation at West Bengal religious gathering

The 'Doi Chire' fair at Panihati Mahotsavatala Ghat in Barrackpore was being organised after a gap of two years. The victims died of suspected heat stroke due to overcrowding at the ghat

Written by Sweety Kumari | Kolkata |
Updated: June 12, 2022 4:45:04 pm
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured all help to the victims' families(Representational Image)

At least five, including a woman, died of suspected heat stroke and several others were injured in a stampede-like situation at a Hindu religious gathering on the banks of the Hooghly river in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The ‘Doi Chire’ fair at Panihati Mahotsavatala Ghat in Barrackpore was being organised after a gap of two years owing to Covid-19 and after the mishap on Sunday, the officials have suspended it till further notice.

According to the police, a large number of people gathered at the ghat and due to extreme heat and overcrowding, a stampede-like situation was created, leading to the deaths and injury of several people. Around fifty people have fallen ill in the scorching heat, said officials.

The police have evacuated the place and the injured people have been admitted to Sagore Dutta Hospital and Panihari Government Hospital, said officials.

Earlier, Dhrubajyoti Dey, joint commissioner of police, Barrackpore commissionerate, confirmed that three persons were declared brought dead at a hospital.

“They fell seriously ill owing to the heat amid crowding during the ‘Doi-Chire’ mela at a temple on the banks of river Hooghly in Panihati. Heavy police have been deployed,” said a senior police official.

“Five died and several were injured. They all have been admitted to different hospitals in the area. The situation is being monitored. Primarily, they died due to heatstroke,” said TMC minister Jyoti Priya Mallick after visiting the spot.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured all help to the victims’ families. “Distressed to know of 3 old devotees’ death due to heat and humidity in Danda Mahotsav at ISKCON temple at Panihati. CP and DM have rushed, all help being provided. My condolences to the bereaved families, solidarity to devotees,” she tweeted.

