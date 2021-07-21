Five injured in Maheshtala factory fire

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Officials said six fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze that destroyed a major part of the factory. The fire had not been brought under control till reports last came in.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 21, 2021 5:31:46 am
Five injured in Maheshtala factory fireFive workers were injured in a fire that broke out in a sanitiser warehouse and then spread to a nearby chemical factory in South 24 Parganas district’s Maheshtala town on Tuesday morning.

Officials said six fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze that destroyed a major part of the factory. The fire had not been brought under control till reports last came in.

“The fire broke out at the chemical factory of Palan Industries in Maheshtala town’s Raipur area around 11 am,” said a police official. Local people claimed to have heard two explosions.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose inspected the spot and instructed officials to use robots to douse the flames. He added, “The fire broke out at the Maheshtala industrial area around 11 am. It started in a sanitiser warehouse. Another factory also caught fire as it spread. No one was stuck inside.”

Though prima facie a short circuit seems to have sparked the fire, officials said the actual cause and the losses suffered were yet to be ascertained.

