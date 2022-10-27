Five injured as TMC workers clash in Cooch Behar: Police

FIVE PERSONS were injured in a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at Shukarurkuthi village panchayat of Block 2, Dinhata, in Cooch Behar district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. Two of the injured were admitted to Dinhata sub-divisional hospital with serious injuries, police added.

Local residents said some supporters of a former block president, Bishnu Kumar Sarkar, were sitting in a tea shop on Tuesday evening when 7-8 youths allegedly accosted them and beat them up.

According to local sources, several villages of Dinhata sub-division have been tense for a while now due to infighting in the TMC. There is a need to be vigilant especially as the panchayat elections are approaching, they added. According to TMC sources, there is a “strong conflict” between Bishnu Kumar Sarkar and Udayan Guha, who is now a minister.

A senior TMC leader said, “Deepak Bhattacharya, who claims to be a close aide of Udayan, became block president as soon as Udayan became a minister. Bishnu Kumar Sarkar was removed from the post of block president. Since then, there has been unrest in several villages of Dinhata-2 Block.”