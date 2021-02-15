Five held, drugs worth Rs 17.5 crore seized: STF

Sources said a search reveled a large quantity of narcotics; including heroin and amphetamine tablets commonly known as 'yaba'.

THE SPECIAL Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Sunday said it arrested five persons, including a 72-year-old woman, and seized drugs worth crores of rupees.

According to STF sources, around 6 am on Saturday, acting on a tip-off, a team of STF personnel detained five persons and seized two vehicles from Cossipore Police Station area.

“Two of the suspects are Bengal-based, two are Manipur-based and another one is a woman based in Assam,” said an official.

Those arrested were identified as Piyarul Islam (40) and Sadikul Sheikh (31) from Murshidabad. Kartik Naidu (27) and Rakesh Thapa (26) from Manipur, Pravati Devi alias Pabitri Devi Jaiswal alias Chachi (72) from Karbi, Assam.

Sources said a search reveled a large quantity of narcotics; including heroin and amphetamine tablets commonly known as ‘yaba’, that was seized from their possession and from inside their vehicles.

“The total weight of the seized heroin is 2.097 kg. This has a market value of approx Rs 10 crore in the international grey market and the total weight of nearly 1,50,000 pieces of amphetamine tablets is 17.250 kg and has a market value of Rs 7.50 crore. The total value of the seized narcotic drugs is about Rs 17.5 crore in the international grey market,” said senior STF officer The accused were booked under the NDPS Act and a probe was on, the officer added.