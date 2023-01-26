Five-day trade expo kicks off in Kolkata

The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA), in association with the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC), has organised a five-day trade expo inaugurated by state ministers Firhad Hakim, Shashi Panja, Sujit Bose and other dignitaries at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela) on Wednesday.

The trade expo includes stalls from different traders, a business conclave and placement drives.

“West Bengal has emerged as a logistic hub. The MSMEs in the state have created 1.36 crore jobs. There are 200 existing industrial parks in the state. Our state’s GDP is growing at 12.6 per cent. The state has a lot of investment potential and everyone should come and invest in Bengal,” said Hakim at the inauguration function.

The expo — a flagship event that provides a platform to different startup businesses to showcase their products and services to a larger audience — will witness the participation of about 100 startups, more than 75 investors, master-class by industry leaders, different panel discussions and more than 10 academic partners, through the exclusive conclave, said a release issued by the organisers.

The main attraction will be the placement opportunity to more than 300 students from different colleges. Another unique activity will be a ‘Pitch Battle’ between 100 startups beginning on the second day of the expo.

In the activity, the startups will pitch their ideas and display the products to raise funds for their businesses which will help them secure their funding and partnerships.