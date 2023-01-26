scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Five-day trade expo kicks off in Kolkata

“West Bengal has emerged as a logistic hub. The MSMEs in the state have created 1.36 crore jobs. There are 200 existing industrial parks in the state. Our state's GDP is growing at 12.6 per cent. The state has a lot of investment potential and everyone should come and invest in Bengal,” said Hakim at the inauguration function.

West Bengal Trade Association, Firhad Hakim, Shashi Panja, Sujit Bose, Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA), West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsFirhad Hakim take out a rally in Kolkata for dengue awareness. Express photo
Listen to this article
Five-day trade expo kicks off in Kolkata
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA), in association with the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC), has organised a five-day trade expo inaugurated by state ministers Firhad Hakim, Shashi Panja, Sujit Bose and other dignitaries at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela) on Wednesday.

The trade expo includes stalls from different traders, a business conclave and placement drives.

“West Bengal has emerged as a logistic hub. The MSMEs in the state have created 1.36 crore jobs. There are 200 existing industrial parks in the state. Our state’s GDP is growing at 12.6 per cent. The state has a lot of investment potential and everyone should come and invest in Bengal,” said Hakim at the inauguration function.

The expo — a flagship event that provides a platform to different startup businesses to showcase their products and services to a larger audience — will witness the participation of about 100 startups, more than 75 investors, master-class by industry leaders, different panel discussions and more than 10 academic partners, through the exclusive conclave, said a release issued by the organisers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...

The main attraction will be the placement opportunity to more than 300 students from different colleges. Another unique activity will be a ‘Pitch Battle’ between 100 startups beginning on the second day of the expo.

More from Kolkata

In the activity, the startups will pitch their ideas and display the products to raise funds for their businesses which will help them secure their funding and partnerships.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 04:41 IST
Next Story

PIL seeks CBI probe into ‘misappropriation of funds by state govt’

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close