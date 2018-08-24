Five-day impasse between TV serial artistes, producers ends after Mamata steps in; shoots to resume today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets with artistes and producers at Nabanna on Thursday. Subham Dutta Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets with artistes and producers at Nabanna on Thursday. Subham Dutta

A five-day standoff between Bengali TV serial artistes and a section of producers, which had resulted in stalled shoots, ended on Thursday after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stepped in and chaired a meeting between the two parties. After the meeting, the chief minister announced that shoots would resume from Friday.

“The shoots of Bengali serials will resume tomorrow. There will be a Joint Conciliation Committee which will look over all issues,” she said. Since August 18, the shooting of a number of Bengali serials was stalled following disputes between artistes and producers over the regularisation of their payment, due fees and working hours.

The Welfare Association of Television Producers (WATP) had blamed artistes for stalling work and arriving late on sets. The artistes, on the other hand, had alleged that their payments were due for two to three months and were not made by the 15th of every month as promised by producers. The proposed Joint Conciliation Committee will comprise artistes, writers, producers and technicians. Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been appointed as the chief advisor to the committee. Actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Arindam Ganguly, producer Saibal Banerjee, writer Leena Ganguly and others have been included in it as well.

“This committee will hold a meeting every month to discuss all issues. It will ensure that artistes and technicians are not deprived, and also that work is not stalled. The Bengali film and television industry is dear to us and we respect all stakeholders. There is a lot of scope here and the industry also provides jobs to a large number of artists and technicians. We do not want to deprive the audience of Bengali mega-serials. They are not happy watching old episodes. However, shoots will begin once again from tomorrow and they will soon get to watch new episodes,” Mamata said.

Bengali channels have been airing old episodes of mega serials after work had stalled.

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was present at the meeting, thanked the chief minister for resolving the impasse. “I thank all members of the industry and especially Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to find a peaceful resolution and helping us in forming this committee. We hope that our industry will do better in future,” he said.

